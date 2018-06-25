Cops: DeKalb mom took murder suspect to hide in Arizona (and failed)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - With all the suspects in custody, police are releasing more information in the Feb. 13 death of 42-year-old Willie James Hammond in DeKalb County.
A third suspect in the case, Taveyon McNeill, 19, arrived at the county jail last Monday, after a tipster notified police he was in Arizona. Authorities then released his arrest warrants, which revealed the alleged motive in Hammond’s killing. Police believe the suspects shot Hammond at an apartment outside Lithonia while stealing his PlayStation 4 video game console, money and a gun.
Now DeKalb police are releasing new information about how they caught up with McNeill.
Police believe the suspect’s mother, Arnez McNeill, 46, drove her son to the home of a relative in Phoenix in May and asked if the teen could stay there. Police said the relative was perplexed, having not seen the mother and son in a while, and got curious.
The relative searched the internet and found that Taveyon McNeill was wanted in Hammond’s homicide.
