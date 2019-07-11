Cops: 18-year-old stole car, led police on chase — then was tied to DeKalb homicide

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old woman accused of leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase through Fulton and Clayton counties Tuesday has also been tied to a DeKalb County homicide, authorities said.
Brandisha Williams, of Atlanta, was spotted by officers in a stolen vehicle about 6:40 p..m. near Cleveland Avenue and Old Hapeville Road, Atlanta police told AJC.com. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but she allegedly fled on I-75 South.
