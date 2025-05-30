City of Tucker reports revenue far above expectations across most collections

TUCKER, Ga. — The city of Tucker said they had collected hundreds of thousands of dollars more than expected in fees and taxes for the fiscal year.

According to the city’s latest report, the following collections were above expectations:

Electric franchise fees: $333,000 above yearly expectation

$333,000 above yearly expectation Business and occupation taxes: $643,000 over expectation

$643,000 over expectation Program fees for camps and leagues & tournaments: $110,000 over expectations

$110,000 over expectations Summer camp attendance fees: $107,000 more than projected revenue

$107,000 more than projected revenue Development permits: $13,000 higher than expected

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City officials said the increase in business and occupation taxes included past due amounts from previous years. That was also in addition to new businesses found by Code Enforcement that did not have an OTC, or order to comply.

TRENDING STORIES:

City officials said in a financial report that the forthcoming budget would be amended because of the higher revenue.

With two months left in the fiscal year, the city said “the General Fund is within expectations with about 77% of the budget expended.“

While some departments had collected thousands more than had been expected, other areas of the city’s operations were lower than forecast.

“Hotel Motel Revenue is still underperforming along with the Rental Motor Vehicle Fund,” the report said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group