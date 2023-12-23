City Schools of Decatur adopt new grading policy to avoid inconsistencies

DECATUR, Ga. — At a board meeting earlier this month, Decatur Schools established a new grading policy.

Previously the district did not have one and said that was “causing inconsistencies in grading practices and procedures depending on the school and grade band.”

District Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker met with students and families and many voiced establishing a grading policy as a priority.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Based on the research, analysis, and stakeholder feedback, a grading policy was developed that aligned with the district’s educational goals, standards, and values of supporting the individual success of every student in a rigorous instructional environment. The new policy includes guidelines on grading criteria, grade scales, and special considerations for different grade levels or subjects,” the district said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

At the meeting, the board unveiled a four-point grading scale for kindergarten through fifth grade and a 100-point scale for sixth grade through high school.

You can view the full grading policy by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Neighbors come together to save Acworth family’s Christmas after fire

©2023 Cox Media Group