City of Dunwoody offering to clear warrants, forgive court fees during June and July

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — If you have past-due traffic citations or active bench warrants for failing to appear in court in Dunwoody, here’s some good news.

During June and July, the City of Dunwoody is offering an amnesty program.

Their goal is to settle outstanding violations and reduce arrests.

If you want to take advantage of the program, walk into Municipal Court at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. during June and July.

During that time, if you pay your fines in full, all contempt fees will be forgiven.

If your offense requires a mandatory court appearance, you will be granted a future court date to appear before a judge, and all warrants will be cleared and warrant fees forgiven.

“This is an opportunity to get a fresh start and clear your case without the concern of being arrested or paying additional late fees or court costs,” said Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington. “This is not a trick. Our only goal is to encourage people to come back to court by easing their financial burden.”

Fees can be paid by cash, money orders, cashier checks, Visa and MasterCard, but not personal checks.

For more information, call 678.382.6973.

