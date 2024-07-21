City of Chamblee names Kristen Gorham as its next city manager

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The City of Chamblee has a new city manager, they announced in a news release.

Kristen Gorham was appointed at the July 16 city council meeting and will start her new role on Aug. 1. As city manager, Gorham will oversee the day-to-day operations of all city departments and staff.

“We are thrilled to announce Kristen Gorham as our new City Manager,” said Mayor Brian Mock. “Her vision, expertise, and dedication to public service align perfectly with our goals for the community. We look forward to continuing our work together to enhance the quality of life for all residents.”

Gorham is replacing former city manager John Walker, who resigned the position in October 2023.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as City Manager for the City of Chamblee,” said Gorham. “I am excited to continue to work alongside the City Council, staff, and residents to achieve our shared vision for a vibrant and thriving city.”

