Chamblee police win more than $64K grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department announced they’d won a more than $64,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday.

According to the department, the High Visibility Grant funds will be used to purchase new tools for officers to conduct speed enforcement, occupant seatbelts, DUI prevention and aggressive driving actions.

“We are grateful to GOHS and the NHTSA for this funding that will prevent roadway fatalities and save lives,” Chief Michael Dieppa, Chamblee Police Department, said in the announcement. “Their support ensures that our officers are equipped to protect and serve our community. We are committed to using these resources effectively to make a positive difference.”

The grant will reimburse the City of Chamblee for hours worked by the Chamblee Special Operations Unit as well, according to officials.

The High Visibility Enforcement approach to safety is universal and designed to deter and change unlawful traffic behaviors, according to police.

It combines highly visible and proactive law enforcement targeting specific traffic safety issues, and provides a strategy to educate the public and promote voluntary compliance, officers said.

