Chamblee police sergeant dies after sudden illness, police chief says

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a sudden illness.

Police Chief Michael Dieppa announced Friday morning that Sgt. Samuel Curry died Wednesday after a sudden illness.

Curry had been a Chamblee officer since 2014, according to officials.

He leaves behind three sons, a daughter, and parents, as well as his department family, the chief said in a statement.

Curry began is his law enforcement career in Chatham County as a sheriff’s deputy, then moved to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Chamblee Police Department.

In July 2020, Curry was chosen to join the department’s Special Operations Unit as a traffic enforcement officer and was promoted to Sergeant the following December.

Chief Dieppa said in the announcement that Curry “became a reliable and dedicated leader of the teams he supervised,” and that he was a strong asset for his command staff, in addition to being an “outstanding cook” who loved to cook for his fellow officers.

