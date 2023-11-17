Chamblee police sergeant dies after sudden illness, police chief says

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a sudden illness.
Police Chief Michael Dieppa announced Friday morning that Sgt. Samuel Curry died Wednesday after a sudden illness.
Curry had been a Chamblee officer since 2014, according to officials.
He leaves behind three sons, a daughter, and parents, as well as his department family, the chief said in a statement.
Curry began is his law enforcement career in Chatham County as a sheriff’s deputy, then moved to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Chamblee Police Department.
In July 2020, Curry was chosen to join the department’s Special Operations Unit as a traffic enforcement officer and was promoted to Sergeant the following December.
Chief Dieppa said in the announcement that Curry “became a reliable and dedicated leader of the teams he supervised,” and that he was a strong asset for his command staff, in addition to being an “outstanding cook” who loved to cook for his fellow officers.
