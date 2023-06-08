Chamblee officials propose near-7% property tax increase

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — In one week, the City of Chamblee will host public meetings on a proposed tax increase for property owners.

As proposed, Chamblee residents could see their property taxes go up nearly 7% for 2023.

According to city officials, the increase is due to a reevaluation for DeKalb County’s real property tax assessments.

In their announcement for the proposed tax increase, the city said the 2023 millage rate will be maintained, but the property assessments are increasing.

Under the city’s proposed tax increase, the millage rate will hit 6.25 mills, increasing taxes by 6.84%.

Listing a home valued at $400,000 as an example, Chamblee city officials said the tax increase for a home of that value would go up $60.

If a home has a value of $1,275,000, the increase would be $160 if it does not benefit from a homestead exemption, according to Chamblee officials.

“The [Chamblee City] Council in December adopted a 2023 general fund budget of $30,824,950 with an anticipated millage rate of 6.25 mills, the same rate as in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019,” officials said in a statement. “In 2019, Chamblee approved an additional homestead exemption of $20,000 for a total homestead exemption of $50,000.”

The public meetings over the proposed increase will be held on June 15 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Chamblee City Hall on Broad Street.

Once the public meetings are concluded, the Chamblee City Council is scheduled to vote on adopting the change on June 29.

