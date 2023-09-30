Cat saved by Decatur firefighters after getting stuck under crawl space

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur Fire Rescue helped save a cat this past week.

A homeowner found Flip in a very deep hole under his house in the crawl space.

Sergeant Coleman and Firefighters Daniels and Rullan crawled under the house and lowered a firehouse into the hole that allowed Flip to crawl out.

Flip is now safely back home with his owners who live nearby.

Fire officials thanked the homeowner for alerting them of Flip being stuck in the crawl space.

It is unclear how long Flip was stuck.

