Car flips in wreck, ends up in pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a car wreck ended up with a car flipping over in a neighborhood pond.
The crash happened near the Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartments near the intersection of Memorial and Summit Creek drives in DeKalb County.
Channel 2 Action News was there as crew removed the car from the water.
There is now word on the condition of the driver.
