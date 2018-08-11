  • Car flips in wreck, ends up in pond

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a car wreck ended up with a car flipping over in a neighborhood pond. 

    The crash happened near the Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartments near the intersection of Memorial and Summit Creek drives in DeKalb County. 

    Channel 2 Action News was there as crew removed the car from the water. 

    There is now word on the condition of the driver. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories