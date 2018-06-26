0 ‘Crushed like a can': Driver bails after crashing into carport, DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - People at a home in south DeKalb County said the driver of a vehicle bailed after it crashed into their carport Tuesday morning.

Police have responded to the home in the 3000 block of Gay Drive, which is near Decatur.

#BREAKING: a driver lost control and SLAMMED into the side of a DeKalb County home.

The driver got out and ran away.

The driver got out and ran away.



Kenyata Willis said she was asleep when the car, a silver sedan, plowed through her front yard and into her carport, collapsing the structure.

“We just woke up to a loud sound,” Willis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The car hit both of the cars in our driveway and the house.”

Willis lives at the Gay Drive home with her grandfather, who has been in the neighborhood more than two decades.

“When we came out the door, a guy was trying to get something out of the car and then he took off running,” Willis said. He did not appear to be hurt.

Police told her the car was stolen.

“I’m sorry to hear it was a hit-and-run, because this is a pretty good neighborhood,” neighbor Suwanna Walker said. “They did all the damage and took off.”

She said she thought it was thunder when she heard the crash around 7 a.m., but she never saw the driver.

“When I opened my door I saw a banged up white car... sedan-type car on a wrecker,” Walker said. “They were pulling it out and the front was crushed like a can.”

