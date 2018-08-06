DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - DeKalb County Schools was one of the 12 districts that reported for the first day of school Monday.
Superintendent Dr. Stephen Green told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that the district completed the first day without any problems and that all bus drivers reported to work on time.
Officials worked with bus drivers during the summer to address issues over working conditions after drivers arranged a sick out back in April.
“We did meet weekly after the mid-April situation, and what I promised them is that there would be a subset of reps of that group and we’d come together and chop away at the concerns they had from paving, to lighting, to access to facilities, etc.,” Green said.
Channel 2 also spoke with Green about the district’s new early childhood education program. The program starts educating 3-year-old children who are in the gap between preschool and pre-K and doesn’t cost parents a penny.
“[It's] project-based learning, real-world stuff and really things that lead to career paths for them at that early stage,” Green said.
