Burglars break into 4 DeKalb County businesses

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance video captured a group of people breaking into four businesses in a DeKalb County shopping center.

The shopping plaza on Flakes Mill Road is a busy one.

But the burglars struck at 5 a.m. when all of the stores are closed, kicking in the glass doors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The owner of a nail salon that was victimized has added a metal door that will now come when they’re closed.

Melissa Ngyuen is the manager of 2K Spa & Nail.

“It just makes us all scared, our customers, our employees,” Nguyen told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes.

It’s her family’s business that’s been open for a decade.

She says watching the surveillance video that shows two suspects violate a place they’ve worked so hard to keep open was devastating.

“They threw a rock and busted the window, put their hand the door, opened it, came in there acting all normal and just stole the register and went right out,” Nguyen said. “(I feel) super violated, because you know, everybody around us is like family to us, you know?”

As they figured out who could repair the door quickly, they realized the same thing happened to two other businesses next door and a restaurant across the street.

TRENDING STORIES:

They believe the same suspects burglarized all four of the businesses.

Police are still investigating.

“They knew what they were doing and it’s just scary because we shouldn’t have to go through this, you know. It’s very traumatizing,” Nguyen said. “We make sure we leave together because you just never know who’s gonna come up and point a gun at your or try grabbing your bag because nowadays the world is crazy now.”

Employees at the salon are worried about the suspects coming back.

If you recognize the suspects in the video you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Robber held victim at gunpoint and stole her car keys. She told police he came back for the car

©2022 Cox Media Group