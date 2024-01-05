Brookhaven officials detail “irregularities” in withdrawn Toco Hills annexation application

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Following an application, and then withdrawal, of an application to annex Merry Hills and Toco Hills into Brookhaven, city officials released findings of what they call irregularities in the process.

According to the city, the application would have covered 1,090 parcels across 462 acres of unincorporated land south of Brookhaven.

Officials said that during the public input and review process, seven of the 1,090 parcels were found to be invalid based on the signatures.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News the application for annexation, which was filed in June, was withdrawn in mid-July 2023.

“The announcement of these findings puts to rest any lingering questions over this application and will not cloud any future annexation application,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said in a statement. “The silver lining is that (the) community’s voice does make a difference, and the difference is a better and a battle-tested annexation review process. As we have always said, we continue to welcome all adjacent residents who want to join the City of Brookhaven.”

In the meantime, the city said there are six areas south of Brookhaven currently working on applications to annex into the city, but they have not been submitted yet.

