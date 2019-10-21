  • Woman critically injured in shooting at DeKalb County motel

    By: Michael Seiden

    

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a motel in DeKalb County Sunday night.

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden was at the America's Best Inn and Suites on Covington Highway, where police responding to a call around 9:30 p.m. found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

    Parts of the motel were wrapped in crime tape.

    Seiden saw police interviewing several motel guests. A K-9 unit is also on the scene. 

    Police said the shooting is an isolated incident that happened after some sort of fight behind the hotel. 

    Police have not identified the victim or the shooter. It's unclear if the shooter is in custody. 

