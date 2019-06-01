  • BREAKING: Man shot, killed at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Clarkson police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex Saturday night. 

    The shooting happened at 1500 Post Oak Dr. One man was killed. The victim hasn't been identified. 

    Police are still searching for the shooter. 

