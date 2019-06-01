BREAKING: Man shot, killed at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Clarkson police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex Saturday night.
The shooting happened at 1500 Post Oak Dr. One man was killed. The victim hasn't been identified.
Police are still searching for the shooter.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is at the scene working to learn more.
Clarkston Police are investigating a homicide at 1500 Post Oak. A man was shot and killed. No suspects in custody. Police working to contact family. pic.twitter.com/aD3jFdUXM5— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) June 1, 2019
We're working to gather more details about this developing story, on wsbtv.com.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}