Police: Man in custody after running from traffic stop, firing at officers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two suspects are in custody after one of them fired at officers Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the incident started with two officers making a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle tried to run away. An officer chased after him and the suspect fired a shot at the officer, police said.
The suspect was eventually arrested and both are in custody.
The officers were not injured.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows several police cruisers and traffic backups at the intersection of Candler and Glenwood roads in Decatur.
We’re making calls and talking with investigators to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. for LIVE updates.
