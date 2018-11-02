  • Police: Man in custody after running from traffic stop, firing at officers

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two suspects are in custody after one of them fired at officers Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned the incident started with two officers making a traffic stop.

    During the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle tried to run away. An officer chased after him and the suspect fired a shot at the officer, police said.

    The suspect was eventually arrested and both are in custody.

    The officers were not injured.

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows several police cruisers and traffic backups at the intersection of Candler and Glenwood roads in Decatur.

