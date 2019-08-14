  • HAPPENING NOW: Federal building in DeKalb evacuated, hazmat crews on scene

    By: Lauren Pozen , J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    A U.S. Social Security Administration building in DeKalb County was evacuated Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was found, officials said. 

    DeKalb County police and fire crews responded to the office building at 3554 Covington Highway, officials from both agencies confirmed.

    The fire department's hazmat unit was called and the building has been evacuated. 

