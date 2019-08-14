HAPPENING NOW: Federal building in DeKalb evacuated, hazmat crews on scene

A U.S. Social Security Administration building in DeKalb County was evacuated Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was found, officials said.
DeKalb County police and fire crews responded to the office building at 3554 Covington Highway, officials from both agencies confirmed.
The fire department's hazmat unit was called and the building has been evacuated.
This is a developing story. We'll have LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Just got an update from fire - package had white powdery substance on it. Building was evacuated out of caution. 2 employees touched it. No symptoms yet, but they are being watched. No ETA when building will be open. I'll have a live report at Noon. https://t.co/yQb35M3581— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 14, 2019
Social Security building evacuated after suspicious packages found in mailroom. Police and fire here. pic.twitter.com/hgryMUipI4— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 14, 2019
