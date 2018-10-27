  • BREAKING: Child in critical condition after being struck by car

    A 11-year-old child was struck by a car in front of a Lithonia middle school Saturday afternoon, officials say. 

    The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    The accident happened on Fields Drive Saturday afternoon, police said. 

    The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with police

