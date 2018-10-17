DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The northbound lanes of Buford Highway have reopened after a massive apartment fire shut down the highway in both directions earlier Wednesday.
The southbound lanes are still closed between Corporate Boulevard and North Cliff Valley Way. Drivers are encouraged to use I-85 as an alternative route.
The two-alarm blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Esquire Apartments in the 3100 block in DeKalb County, according to Capt. Dion Bentley, a spokesman for DeKalb County Fire Rescue.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot is on the scene, where he said firefighters had mostly contained the blaze by 3:30 p.m.
We're working to learn more about this developing story for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
One resident told Elliot he saw the flames and ran for his life. It's unclear if there are any injuries.
Three Dekalb Fire Rescue aerial units are pouring water onto this apartment fire on Buford Highway. At 4, we'll hear from one resident who saw the flames and ran for his life. pic.twitter.com/KrK2pkPOMa— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) October 17, 2018
NewsChopper 2 is over the scene where three DeKalb Fire Rescue aerial units are pouring water onto flames.
The southern side of the building keeps flaring up. pic.twitter.com/55xwwUxWMd— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) October 17, 2018
#Breaking Buford Highway north of N. Druid Hills is closed in both directions as smoke billows from a huge apartment fire. pic.twitter.com/sP07qNotnV— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) October 17, 2018
Apartment complex ablaze at the 3000 block of Buford Hwy in @BrookhavenGaGov. @wsbtv @RikkiKlausWSB @dyanabagby @Reporter_News @ajc pic.twitter.com/8ltHK3uifp— We Love BuHi (@welovebuhi) October 17, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}