    By: Richard Elliot

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The northbound lanes of Buford Highway  have reopened after a massive apartment fire shut down the highway in both directions earlier Wednesday.

    The southbound lanes are still closed between Corporate Boulevard and North Cliff Valley Way. Drivers are encouraged to use I-85 as an alternative route.

    The two-alarm blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Esquire Apartments in the 3100 block in DeKalb County, according to Capt. Dion Bentley, a spokesman for DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot is on the scene, where he said firefighters had mostly contained the blaze by 3:30 p.m.

    One resident told Elliot he saw the flames and ran for his life. It's unclear if there are any injuries. 

    NewsChopper 2 is over the scene where three DeKalb Fire Rescue aerial units are pouring water onto flames. 

