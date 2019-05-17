DORAVILLE, Ga. - A bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package at a shopping center in Doraville, police said Friday.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant is on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, where crews are preparing to check out the package, which was found in front of the Oasis Goodtime Emporium and another business.
People inside the club have been asked to stay inside and police have cleared the parking lot.
DeKalb Bomb Squad prepping to check out “suspicious package” in front of Oasis Goodtime Emporium in Doraville. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/6D0aBz6IBV— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) May 17, 2019
NewsChopper 2 is also over the scene, where a bomb squad truck is in the parking lot.
We're working to gather more details, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
