Beware of callers posing as law enforcement, threatening arrest, Sandy Spring police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police said they’ve gotten reports of someone pretending to be law enforcement calling people, trying to scare them out of their money.

The person told callers that if they don’t send money immediately, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

Police said these are fake calls, as law enforcement will never demand money or threaten arrest over the phone.

If you encounter a call like that, hang up right away, police said. Don’t send them money, gift cards or share your personal info.

The FBI website includes a long list of schemes that have been attempted to separate people from their money and valuables.

