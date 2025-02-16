Beloved DeKalb County fire captain dies following cancer battle

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Fire Department is mourning the loss of a beloved and dedicated member of its team.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Charlene Jaudon lost her batter with cancer Saturday morning, the department announced.

Despite her diagnosis, the department said Jaudon consistently maintained her infectious spirit and warm smile.

The department said Jaudon was a valued member for nearly 20 years.

“As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate her life and her impact on those around her. She will always be remembered as an incredible friend, a devoted family member, and a cherished part of the DCFR family,” the department said.

The department asks everyone to keep Jaudon’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

Details about Jaudon’s funeral service were not released.

