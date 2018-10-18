Arrest warrant issued for kennel worker seen on video kneeing dog

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Brookhaven Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man seen on video using his knee to strike a dog at a kennel.
Channel 2 Action News first talked to the dog’s owner, Rachel Mundy, last week who said she watched surveillance video of Terrell Rayshon Baugh abusing her dog, Ava.
"He would kind of go up to her, back her up against the wall and push her into a corner," Mundy said.
Mundy said Baugh then jammed his knee into the dog's throat, apparently knocking Ava's head into the wall.
Baugh is now facing charges of cruelty to animals.
We're keeping in touch with police as they search for the suspect
Mundy said she has used Bark and Board to keep her dog several times and this has never happened before. The Brookhaven location has been open for a couple of years.
Anyone who knows where Baugh is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).
