Arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department announced a suspect was arrested for the shooting death of a 16-year-old in mid-June.

As Channel 2 Action News previously reported, a shooting on Clairmont Road near Buford Highway happened on the evening of June 14, leaving a teenager dead.

Now, police said their investigation has led to the arrest of Enrique Mendoza, 18 of Riverdale.

According to officers, a break in the case came thanks to a tip sent to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta, which they said “was instrumental in identifying Mendoza as the primary suspect.”

Mendoza was arrested Monday.

“This arrest would not have been possible without the support of Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and the community,” Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said. “We are grateful to those who came forward with information, and we hope this brings some measure of comfort to the victim’s family.”

The investigation is still active and police said additional arrests or charges are still possible as they continue reviewing evidence from the case and speaking to witnesses. They have not revealed a motive for the shooting yet.

Mendoza faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jail records show Mendoza was not yet awarded bond.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Editor’s Note: Initially, police said the victim was 15 years old.

