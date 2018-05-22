  • Arrest made in connection with Georgia State student's murder

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Georgia State student earlier this month.

    Channel 2 Action News originally reported 24-year-old Jason Williams was killed May 15 outside the Citgo gas station on Columbia Drive in Decatur.

    On Tuesday, more than a week after the killing, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit arrested 22-year-old Roden Meadows.

    Investigators said surveillance video showed Williams and Meadows together inside the gas station. An altercation occurred inside a vehicle and Williams was shot.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Meadows is charged with murder in connection with Williams’ death.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made in connection with Georgia State student's murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge to rule on trial of ex-officer accused of murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hearing underway for former officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog bitten twice by copperhead in just 2 days

  • Headline Goes Here

    Decatur says it won't detain illegal immigrants without warrant