DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Georgia State student earlier this month.
Channel 2 Action News originally reported 24-year-old Jason Williams was killed May 15 outside the Citgo gas station on Columbia Drive in Decatur.
On Tuesday, more than a week after the killing, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit arrested 22-year-old Roden Meadows.
Investigators said surveillance video showed Williams and Meadows together inside the gas station. An altercation occurred inside a vehicle and Williams was shot.
Meadows is charged with murder in connection with Williams’ death.
