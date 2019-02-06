  • Arrest made after woman's body was found on DeKalb County trail

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police confirm Malik Nunally, 25, is facing murder charges. He's accused of killing Maya Mitchell, 24, in a DeKalb County park on New years eve morning... 

    A man walking in the park discovered the body and called 911.

    "It makes you want to think twice about coming to the park," said Patrika Anderson, who frequents the trail.

