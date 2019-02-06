Arrest made after woman's body was found on DeKalb County trail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police confirm Malik Nunally, 25, is facing murder charges. He's accused of killing Maya Mitchell, 24, in a DeKalb County park on New years eve morning...
A man walking in the park discovered the body and called 911.
"It makes you want to think twice about coming to the park," said Patrika Anderson, who frequents the trail.
The new tactic to keep parks safe, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
