Area deemed safe after DeKalb County authorities locate explosive device in neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County authorities are investigating an explosive device.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News they received reports of a potential explosive device at a Flakes Mill Manor Lane home in Ellenwood.
Police confirmed an explosive device was found in the area.
Residents had begun to evacuate however, police confirmed that the area had been deemed safe.
Authorities have not provided any additional information regarding the investigation.
The investigation remains ongoing.
