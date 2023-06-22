Area deemed safe after DeKalb County authorities locate explosive device in neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County authorities are investigating an explosive device.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News they received reports of a potential explosive device at a Flakes Mill Manor Lane home in Ellenwood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police confirmed an explosive device was found in the area.

Residents had begun to evacuate however, police confirmed that the area had been deemed safe.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have not provided any additional information regarding the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Homicide investigation underway after body is found in driveway, DeKalb police say

©2022 Cox Media Group