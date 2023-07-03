Apartment fire displaces 65 residents in DeKalb County, cause unknown

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors are hoping for relief after a fire engulfed an apartment building in DeKalb County.
Capt. Jaeson Daniels of DeKalb Fire told Channel 2 Action News fire officials responded to the 5400 block of Memorial Drive, the location of the Linden Ridge Apartments just after 6 p.m.
When they arrived, fire officials saw smoke and flames coming from the multi-story apartment building and began to battle the blaze.
According to Daniels, six units were affected by fire, with more than 13 being affected overall. A total of 65 residents were displaced by the fire and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.
Officials have learned the fire started on the balcony of a first floor unit, however, it is unclear what started the fire.
The cause is still under investigation and no injuries have been reported, Daniels said.
