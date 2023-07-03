DeKalb County

Apartment fire displaces 65 residents in DeKalb County, cause unknown

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Apartment fire displaces 65 residents in DeKalb County, cause unknown Neighbors are hoping for relief after a fire engulfed an apartment building in DeKalb County.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors are hoping for relief after a fire engulfed an apartment building in DeKalb County.

Capt. Jaeson Daniels of DeKalb Fire told Channel 2 Action News fire officials responded to the 5400 block of Memorial Drive, the location of the Linden Ridge Apartments just after 6 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, fire officials saw smoke and flames coming from the multi-story apartment building and began to battle the blaze.

According to Daniels, six units were affected by fire, with more than 13 being affected overall. A total of 65 residents were displaced by the fire and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials have learned the fire started on the balcony of a first floor unit, however, it is unclear what started the fire.

The cause is still under investigation and no injuries have been reported, Daniels said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia and national NAACP react to recent Supreme Court decisions

©2022 Cox Media Group

Most Read