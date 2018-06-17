Apartment ceiling collapses during birthday party, residents say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A family is cleaning up damage after a ceiling collapsed during a child's birthday party.
A fire official told Channel 2 Action News that one person went to a hospital.
We went inside the apartment where it happened Saturday night.
Insulation and dry wall could be seen spread across the floor inside the apartment on Misty Waters Drive in DeKalb County.
Family members said they were celebrating a boy's 12th birthday. His mother said she was grilling on the patio when it happened
“I'm looking, like, ‘Oh my God,’ because I didn't know what it was at first. I was in ... shock. And only thing I know was everyone was running, crying, screaming,” mother Jasmine Ponder said.
Apartment management told Channel 2 Action News that the heat from the outdoor grill may have gone through a vent and caused the collapse.
Fire officials say they cannot tell if grilling was a factor.
