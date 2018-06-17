  • Apartment ceiling collapses during birthday party, residents say

    By: Wendy Halloran

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A birthday party came to an abrupt end Saturday when the ceiling of an apartment collapsed. 

    It happened at a complex on Misty Waters Drive in DeKalb County.

    Images from Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran and her photographer at the scene show the entire ceiling of a second-floor apartment in shambles all over the living room area of the apartment, along with insulation. 

