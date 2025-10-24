Amazon driver shot at while delivering packages in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Amazon driver reported that someone shot at him and his vehicle while he was delivering packages.

DeKalb County police responded to Hugh Howell Road around 5:15 a.m. Friday. The driver drove to the location and called police.

The driver told police that he was delivering packages at Hanfred Court. He said another driver confronted him for an unknown reason and fired shots at his vehicle.

Police said the case is open and active, but they do not have a description of a suspect.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact DeKalb County police on the Tip411 app or texting DKPD and the tip to 847411

