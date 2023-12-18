8 families without a home for the holidays after massive fire at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several families are without a home for the holidays after a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex destroyed multiple units.

DeKalb County fire officials told Channel 2 Action News at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, crews received reports of a fire at an apartment on Eastwyck Circle.

When crews arrived, they found that the fire had spread from the apartment to most of the complex.

After seven hours of fighting the fire, crews were able to take down the flames. No injuries were reported.

“Our initial concern was making sure everyone got out safely,” said DeKalb County Fire Assistant Chief Christopher Morrison.

Authorities added that most of the fire was on the roof of the building and that there was a partial collapse inside.

This is the second fire to destroy multiple units at the complex. Crews said the units were destroyed by arson earlier this year.

“I gave them a jacket and some shoes,” one neighbor told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins. “I just pray to God for everyone up there who lost everything,”

Officials confirmed that eight units were determined to be a total loss in the blaze.

The cause is still under investigation.

