71-year-old man arrested for robbing banks across DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Chamblee say a man wanted for bank robberies in all of their cities is now in custody.

Dunwoody officers say that just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 71-year-old Sharke Bankston walked into a Synovus bank on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. He gave the teller a note demanding cash, but left before he got any.

They say Bankston then walked to a Chase bank two buildings away and presented another demand note. He did get an undisclosed amount of money from that bank.

When he left there, police say he went into the woods and changed clothes. He was spotted anyway and arrested.

Officers learned he had warrants out for bank robberies in Brookhaven and Chamblee.

Brookhaven police say that last week he walked into a Corporate America Family Credit Union on Town Blvd. and gave the teller a noted demanding money. He got away with $1,100.

He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on two counts of armed robbery, robbery by force and robbery by intimidation.

