5K walk/run in DeKalb County benefits people with cancer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Walkers and runners hit the pavement for a good cause in DeKalb County on Saturday.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones emceed the Posh For A Purpose 5K Walk and Fall Festival at House of Hope Atlanta Church.
The event raised funds and offered support for cancer patients.
“That they have a community of people to help them. They have a community of people to help them get their medicine. They have a community of people to go pick them up if they need a ride,” Wendy Jackson with Posh For A Purpose said.
Posh For A Purpose has been helping people with cancer for 10 years.
