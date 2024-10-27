5K walk/run in DeKalb County benefits people with cancer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Walkers and runners hit the pavement for a good cause in DeKalb County on Saturday.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones emceed the Posh For A Purpose 5K Walk and Fall Festival at House of Hope Atlanta Church.

The event raised funds and offered support for cancer patients.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“That they have a community of people to help them. They have a community of people to help them get their medicine. They have a community of people to go pick them up if they need a ride,” Wendy Jackson with Posh For A Purpose said.

Posh For A Purpose has been helping people with cancer for 10 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group