5 vehicle break-in suspects arrested after trying to leave scene, Brookhaven PD says

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police said they arrested five suspects accused of a series of vehicle break-ins at Avana Uptown Apartments on Thursday. The arrest happened after officers spotted a fleeing vehicle.

The arrests occurred after officers responded to reports of individuals attempting to enter multiple vehicles in the apartment complex’s parking deck.

Officers said they saw two vehicles trying to flee the scene and successfully blocked one vehicle, leading to the arrest of all suspects without further incident.

“Brookhaven officers acted quickly and decisively, preventing these individuals from escaping and putting a stop to their criminal activity,” said Brandon Gurley, chief of police for the Brookhaven Police Department.

Officers said during the investigation, they discovered firearms and tools that suggested involvement in ongoing criminal activities. Detectives are exploring potential links to other offenses at different locations.

The suspects face various charges, including theft by taking motor vehicle and possession of firearms.

Those taken into custody include a 16-year-old juvenile and four 18 year olds: Zerrin Josaya Milfrise, Bryan Hernandez, Yasin E. Long and Yasir I. Long.

