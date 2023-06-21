3 shot including 2-year-old girl at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a gunman who injured three people including a two-year-old at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Witnesses say they heard what sounded like hundreds of gunshots.

At least three of those bullets hit people.

Syera Stillwell said she was inside her apartment Tuesday night when she heard gunshots.

She said it was so many that she thought someone was killed.

“It’s like somebody had to be dead. And I heard somebody say, ‘Oh I got hit,’” Stillwell said.

According to police, it was a triple shooting.

Two men got hit and a 2-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the girl’s grandmother.

“Bullets started flying. A whole bunch of bullets just started flying and my 2-year-old granddaughter was hurt,” the grandmother, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The grandmother said the girl was walking across the parking lot when she was shot.

She’s now recovering from some serious injuries but is expected to survive.

“She’s gonna make it, she’s gonna make it. She’s a little weak on the right side,” the grandmother said. “...and came out of surgery. She’s got tubes in her. She got hit in the liver. It pierced her spinal column.”

While DeKalb County Police search for the shooters, some neighbors are nervous and don’t feel safe in their units.

“I have a 1-year-old and he’s not here, he wasn’t here last night but I’m just like in fear for him you know, if my child was here,” Stillwell said.

The men are expected to recover.

Police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.

