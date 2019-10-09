3 men wanted in deadly shooting outside Stonecrest Mall

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for three men in connection with the shooting death of another man outside Stonecrest Mall.
Police said Kevin Downer was killed at Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County on September 29.
Taron Williams, Jermel Campbell and Trayvon Williams are all wanted on Murder warrants.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call DeKalb County police or CrimeStoppers.
