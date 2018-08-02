3 arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A total of three people have now been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in DeKalb County.
Authorities said Ronald Thomas-Roach was killed when he was stabbed more than 30 times inside an apartment on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur on June 28.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, 19-year-old Kessiah Rowe was arrested at a business in Dunwoody on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, 20-year-old Jared Kelvin Smith was arrested.
On July 10, investigators arrested 18-year-old Riki Ray Albury Jr.
The three suspects are charged with murder and are at the DeKalb County Jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}