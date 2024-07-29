24th annual WSB Care-a-Thon raises more than $2M for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The 24th annual WSB Care-a-Thon raised a record-breaking $2,037,439 to help children at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was live Thursday at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in Brookhaven.

At the event, Petersen met 11-year-old Nick Colley. Colley is a leukemia patient receiving treatment at the hospital.

He is also known as “The Mayor.” “Oh! Well, my ‘mom’ calls me the mayor. Now everybody calls me the mayor because I have a loud mouth and I like to talk a lot,” Colley said.

He has come to the right place.

“It has been the most amazing 23-plus years. It’s my two favorite days of the year,” WSB Radio Host Mark Arum said.

They’re “telling all” about the lifesaving care at The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

“WSB has helped us raise over 32 million dollars in 24 years. I can’t even believe I’m saying that number! It’s such a milestone,” Children’s Olivia Whitlock said.

WSB’s wonderful listeners and viewers open their hearts and pocketbooks to benefit the hospital and children like Colley.

“We’re grateful for Children’s. They’ve given Nick a second chance at life,” Nick’s mom, Melanie said.

“It’s just really nice to be at Children’s. Everybody is prepared to do what they need to do to get you better. They also like to talk, so that’s nice!” Nick exclaimed.

The WSB Care-a-Thon continues through Friday night.

