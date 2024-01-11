2 women caught trying to get pot, drone and other contraband to inmates, DeKalb deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two women were arrested after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they were caught trying to get drugs and other contraband to inmates inside the DeKalb County Jail.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, deputies noticed a suspicious gray van parked in one of the visitors’ parking areas.

After questioning the two women inside, the van was searched.

Deputies found suspected marijuana, as well as cellphone chargers and charging cords, two pairs of binoculars, rolling papers, earphones, multiple cigarette lighters, a straight razor, three Husky T40 Star tools, a Swellpro Drone and remote controller, a battery pack and a bullhorn.

The driver of the van, Kyrenda Carter, 27, is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit a felony.

She also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass with an unlawful purpose, driving without a valid license, and giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.

The passenger in the van, Porchae Wade, faces a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit a felony.

She also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass with an unlawful purpose.

