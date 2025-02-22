2 men shot in chest after exchanging gunfire outside of DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening.
Police say at 9:04 p.m., they responded to the Exxon Gas Station at 3546 Panola Road to a person shot call.
When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Minutes later, officers responded to the 3000 block of Panola Road where they found a second shooting victim.
The 29-year-old man was found in a white SUV outside of a Publix parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest as well.
Both men were taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Young Thug wants back cars, cash and jewelry seized during YSL raid
- Carson Beck’s cars stolen: Suspect arrested for breaking into QB’s home, taking luxury cars
- Federal prosecutors say Julie Chrisley’s supervised release sentence should be readjusted
The shooting occurred after the two men were at the Exxon Gas Station where they exchanged gunfire with one another, detectives learned on scene.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group