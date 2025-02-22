2 men shot in chest after exchanging gunfire outside of DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening.

Police say at 9:04 p.m., they responded to the Exxon Gas Station at 3546 Panola Road to a person shot call.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Minutes later, officers responded to the 3000 block of Panola Road where they found a second shooting victim.

The 29-year-old man was found in a white SUV outside of a Publix parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest as well.

Both men were taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting occurred after the two men were at the Exxon Gas Station where they exchanged gunfire with one another, detectives learned on scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group