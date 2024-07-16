2 men hospitalized after attempted robbery leads to shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of men were hospitalized after an attempted robbery led to an overnight shooting.
DeKalb police said that at around 2 a.m., officers responded to an address on Red Maple Lane after a shooting call.
An investigation determined that an attempted robbery took place.
The two men were taken to the hospital. One of the men is critical and the other is stable.
It is unclear, who attempted the robbery.
Neither of the men have been identified by police.
