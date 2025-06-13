2 cats test positive for rabies in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. — Two dead cats have tested positive for rabies recently in DeKalb County, county officials reported Thursday.

DeKalb County said one cat tested positive at Maryland Drive in Doraville. The other one tested positive at Cedar Ridge Trail in Stone Mountain.

The county said it’s not unusual for the county to report several rabies cases each year.

Rabies in endemic to Georgia, and the virus is present all year long.

What to know about rabies

The Georgia Department of Health says rabies is usually reported in wild animals such as skunks, raccoons, foxes and bats. These animals sometimes infect dogs, cats and livestock through bites.

Pet owners are urged to make sure their animals are vaccinated for rabies.

Also, children should make sure not to handle wild or stray domestic animals.

The Georgia Department of Health said it’s a misperception that rabid animals are easily identified by drooling and foaming at the mouth.

Instead, infected animals may stagger, appear restless, be aggressive, have difficulty walking, seem overly friendly or appear to be choking.

There is no cure for rabies in animals once symptoms have developed.

Rabies can be prevented in humans if medical care is sought quickly after an exposure.

Thoroughly clean the wound immediately with soap and water, and call your doctor as soon as possible.

Those who are concerned about possible rabies exposure can call the Georgia Poison Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week: Atlanta 404-616-9000 or statewide 800-282-5846.

Information can also be obtained from local health departments and animal rabies control officers.

For more information about rabies, visit the Georgia Department of Health website.

