14th case of rabies reported in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials in DeKalb County are reporting the 14th case of rabies this year in a raccoon.
Channel 2's Wendy Corona spoke to neighbors in Stone Mountain who say there is a big raccoon problem in their area. They say the rodents are tearing up their roofs and trash cans.
This #DeKalbCounty street is on a #rabies alert! Hear about the trouble residents say animals cause them there on @wsbtv at 4p pic.twitter.com/Ne4iEJEskB— Wendy Corona (@WendyCoronaWSB) November 30, 2018
How some residents are trying to deal with the problem, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
