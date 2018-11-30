  • 14th case of rabies reported in DeKalb County

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials in DeKalb County are reporting the 14th case of rabies this year in a raccoon.  

    Channel 2's Wendy Corona spoke to neighbors in Stone Mountain who say there is a big raccoon problem in their area. They say the rodents are tearing up their roofs and trash cans. 

