12-year-old girl from DeKalb County hasn’t been seen since Saturday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since leaving her home on Saturday.

DeKalb police said that 12-year-old Jennifer, who was last seen on Oct. 14, was seen leaving her home near 3300 Shorelake Dr in Tucker.

Officers did not share her last name.

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees her is encouraged to call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.

