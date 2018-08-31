11th rabid raccoon captured in DeKalb County, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A raccoon caught in DeKalb County has tested positive for rabies.
Officials say this is the 11th positive raccoon rabies incident in the county. Two of those raccoons were caught this week.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is learning from county officials what residents can do to keep pets safe from the disease.
What to do if you think an animal is rabid and what the county plans to do about the outbreak, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
