1 taken to hospital after tractor-trailer jackknives on I-85

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Paramedics took one person to the hospital after a jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down Interstate 85 for hours Wednesday.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first reported the crash just before 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Department of Transportation 511 cameras showed a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the southbound lanes between Clairmont Road and N. Druid Hills Road.

DeKalb Fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said the tractor-trailer hit at least one other vehicle. One person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Daniels said the patient’s condition and exact injuries are unclear and which vehicle the driver was in.

All lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

4 arrested in crime ring to steal cooking oil from metro restaurants





©2024 Cox Media Group