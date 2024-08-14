1 taken to hospital after tractor-trailer jackknives on I-85

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Paramedics took one person to the hospital after a jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down Interstate 85 for hours Wednesday.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first reported the crash just before 9 a.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Georgia Department of Transportation 511 cameras showed a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the southbound lanes between Clairmont Road and N. Druid Hills Road.
DeKalb Fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said the tractor-trailer hit at least one other vehicle. One person was taken to a nearby hospital.
Daniels said the patient’s condition and exact injuries are unclear and which vehicle the driver was in.
All lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Surveillance video shows fight turn into deadly shooting at DeKalb gas station
- Former Gwinnett high school teacher facing more than 100 counts of child sexual exploitation
- ‘It felt like it was legit.’ Family left homeless after falling victim to rental scheme
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS
©2024 Cox Media Group