1 of 3 suspects wanted in grandfather's murder at gas station turns himself in

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of three suspects in the shooting death of a grandfather at a gas station last week turned himself in Wednesday.
Antonio Crowley, 21, is charged with murder and two other suspects are still wanted in the death of Jesse Turner III.
Turner, 68, was killed Oct. 7 at the BP station on Panthersville Road in Ellenwood as he was pumping gas.
Turner's family says he was a loving father and grandfather to six grandkids, and they have no idea what could have led to the shooting.
"I don't know the reason," his son, Jesse Turner IV, said. "He's a loving man. He didn't bother nobody. They probably just need to turn themselves in."
Police are still searching for Charlie Geddis and Tyler Anderson.
Investigators said the three men were at the BP in a stolen red Nissan Altima, which police found burning nearby. They believe the men then left in a red or burgundy Chevy Tahoe with aftermarket rims.
